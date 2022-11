Not Available

To gain control of a gold mine, the owner Ho Kwai-Shan is poisoned by the Lee family. His daughter Yu-Ling is staying with her uncle at his martial arts school and was due to return home. Just before she leaves, the masters son, Sha Yu-Lung, returns home to teach at his a fathers school. Sha is given the task of taking Yu-Ling home but she takes an instant disliking to him