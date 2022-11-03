Entertain Me: A Film About the Deftones

Not Available

Entertain Me has all the great stories about how the band got together, what it was like in the early years, and all the other shit that we as fans love to hear, but it also flips it, and talks about the price you pay when touring non stop for years, being in the studio for months and years, and how just being in a band effects not just you, but your family and friends. That might be where it gets depressing. Yes, there are moments that are not so happy, both in interviews and on the road.