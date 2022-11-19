Entertainer's Basketball Classic at Rucker Park - The Second Season

Not Available

You've seen all the imitators, now check out the real...The newest installment to the phenomenal BALL SERIES, Melee Entertainment in association with UrbanWorks Entertainment presents BALLIN' AT RUCKER PARK. BALLIN' AT RUCKER PARK features the best streetballers and the NBA's most explosive players going head-to-head at the 2002 ENTERTAINER'S BASKETBALL CLASSIC at Rucker Park in Harlem USA. Once again, Harlem's Rucker Park hosted the best street basketball on the planet. EBC ballers like BONE COLLECTOR, ESCALADE, PRIME OBJECTIVE, WHOLE-LOTTA-GAME, NBA hotshots BARON DAVIS, STEPHON MARBURY, KOBE BRYANT, STEVE FRANCES, and JAMAL TINSLEY all converged on 155th to showcase their skills. As always, the highlights from this year's ENTERTAINER'S BASKETBALL CLASSIC are the hottest you'll ever find anywhere! That's not all! Each DVD will include a BONUS AUDIO CD featuring music from the hottest rap stars on the scene today including; Fat Joe, Clipse, Xzibit and more!