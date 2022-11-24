Entführung ins Elfenreich

Not Available

In this magical tale, two children, Nellie and George, are sent to stay at a country house while their parents are moving. While exploring the local forest, George mysteriously disappears into Faery Land. With the help of a friendly hobgoblin named Broom, Nellie eventually finds George playing with faeries. Since he has just eaten some of their food, he is bound by faerie law to remain in Faery Land forever. Nellie agrees to complete three tasks in return for her brother's freedom.