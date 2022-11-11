إنذار بالطاعه

Not Available

A warning film by obedience has a romantic love story between a young man and a girl who can not get married because of the material circumstances. In addition to other minor social events. Where the love between the student in the mosque Amina (Laila Alawi) and lawyer Ibrahim (Mahmoud Hamida), and for many social and economic reasons preventing them from marriage at the present time, decide to marry in the presence of friends in the presence of friends as witnesses on the paper contract.