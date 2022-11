Not Available

An hour-long breathtaking trip through a soundscape created by Coldplay and Massive Attack collaborator, Jon Hopkins, and award-winning composer Joby Talbot (The Divine Comedy), ENTITY is a staggering blend of bodies, lights, technology and film that mark McGregor at the cutting edge of contemporary culture. Technically astonishing, emotionally uncompromising and hard-hitting, McGregor's work breaks boundaries and defies categorisation.