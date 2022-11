Not Available

Entre Accords et Harmonie en Cœur de Ville - two great concerts that brought together more than 150 musicians and singers. All the choirs of Wittelsheim, the prestigious 'Harmonie des Mines' and all accordions ensembles of Wittelsheim, under the direction of Conductor Thierry Schutzger, intepret a large repertoire of classical music, film music and music from musicals for a show of more than 1:30.