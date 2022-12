Not Available

The story takes place in a town in Colombia in 1950. Emilia is a young woman who follows the precepts of the liberal party. She is 20 years old and dreams of being part of the guerrilla group in the eastern plains. She has a conflict to be respected, so she usually wears her father's clothes. In addition, he has a first love: Noelia, who is the daughter of the evil conservative leader of the town.