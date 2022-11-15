Entre ríos: todo lo que no dijimos

Not Available

Emanuel travels to visit his grandma Catie, who lives in the countryside. He has a feeling this is going to be their last goodbye. His mother's looking after Catie and she has decided not to speak a word about grandma's diagnosis, because she does not want to embitter her. Emanuel does not agree with this decision, but on the other hand, he is also hiding his own sexuality to his grandma. Every little moment shared among them, makes strengthen family ties while mismatched feelings emerge. Emanuel should reconsider if things are really better left unsaid.