Entrée d\'Artistes - Swing, Musetten a Fuesmusik

“Entrée d’Artistes” is an astonishing documentary about jazz, swing and dance music in Luxembourg between the Twenties and the Sixties. The first orchestras performed at the fair, at the Alpha, at the International,… ; jazz, considered “negro” music and banned during the Nazi occupation, was prerogative of cabaret,… “Entrée d’Artistes” retraces that fine period using archive images, interviews and reconstructions but also by having the musicians of that era rediscover it (Tommy Dallimore, Andy Felten, Johnny Glesener, Jean Roderes, Camille Back, and others).