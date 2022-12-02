Not Available

Entrée de secours

    You'll see Johnny Rotten or rather his ghost Johnny Lyndon insulting human herd with "this is religion, your religion". The last images of a film which lets you no escape, no more escape than the punkette who exhibits her genitals in a toilet hallway, no more escape than all these rockstars who belch to fill the void. On the music aspect, there is a combinatorial saturation of sounds that looks like a requiem. The images : uninterrupted movement un a daily apocalyptic space. This is about savagery, frantic intoxication, suicidal energy.

