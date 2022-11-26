Not Available

    Entrop draws inspiration from the pre-film animation device called the cylindrical zoetrope: a spinning cylinder containing a sequence of images or three dimensional objects resulting in the illusion of motion. Entrop is based on a virtual three dimensional version of such a zoetrope, using digital means to go beyond the traditional physical relation of energy and movement. The work explores the tension between various forces and spatial perception in sound and moving image: energy is being fed into a system, resulting in movement and centrifugal forces. During this build up of energy and speed the system becomes unstable and new accidental possibilities of sensory perception present themselves.

