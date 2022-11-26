Not Available

Anna is living the dream. Having rocketed from obscurity to internet stardom as electro-rap iconoclast 'Uffie' following the release of her breakout hit 'Pop the Glock', she is ready to take her place as socialite royalty, adored by indie boys and girls everywhere. Yet such a meteoric rise can never be without its associated pressures. Trapped between drug-fuelled hedonism, music industry bureaucracy and Myspace mania, Anna starts to wonder whether 'Uffie' is a character she can continue to play.