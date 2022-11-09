Not Available

Envying Alice follows four, twenty-something friends in their search for acceptance, happiness and fulfillment with love and life. Filled with comedic highs and dramatic lows, Envying Alice explores human emotions as each character attempts to connect with each other and find their true place in the world. Mike is an introverted, yet friendly, character from a wholesome upbringing that has to deal with a dissolved engagement with long-time, high school girlfriend Michelle before entering college. As he begins college and mends his broken heart, he meets edgy Luke. Luke is from a very troubled family who characterizes his success based on his number of sexual conquests. Mike and Luke begin an unlikely friendship that is based more on companionship than trust and respect. They befriend two female characters who already have a strong, compassionate relationship in place - Laney and Em. While Laney is a bit brash and outspoken, her realistic approach is welcomed and appreciated.