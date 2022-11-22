Enzo Ferrari 1898 - 1988

Not Available

Enzo Ferrari was certainly one of the most powerful names, and probably one of the most powerful and influential men, in motoring history. As a young boy, Enzo dreamt of being an opera singer, a journalist or a racing driver, instead he created one of the most recognised company names in the modern world. During his 50-year reign he rarely left Maranello the spiritual home of his beloved race teams and birthplace of the sports cars against which all others are judged and remained a very private man. This superb racing documentary by acclaimed Formula One producer John Tully reveals the essence of the man and his machines. The story is told from childhood, through 4 decades of racecar development, to a visit by the Pope (in an open top Ferrari Pope-Mobile of course!) shortly before Ferrari s death in 1988. Narrated by Christopher Lee, this is the definitive Ferrari documentary.