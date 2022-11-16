Eojenaelin bi

Not Available

Young-Hu and Young-Wuk are half brothers and felt uncertain intimacy even though their personalities are totally different. At the first moment he saw Min-Jeong, Young-Wuk's girl friend, Young-Hu fell in love. He avoided her intentionally but the day his biological mother remarried, he happened to spend a night with her in a complicated feeling. After that Young-Hu got the blues due to sense of guilty and Young-Wuk was despair as Min-Jeong confessed him she loves Young-Hu. As he found Min-Jeong's pregnancy, Young-Hu hated shady new life and made fun of Min-Jeong and himself. Thus enraged Young-Wuk madly drove his car to the running train with Min-Jeong.