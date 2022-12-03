Eorzean Symphony: FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestral Album

Not Available

Highly anticipated by Warriors of Light around the world, this Blu-ray album features songs from FINAL FANTASY XIV in full-orchestra arrangement. In addition to the eight songs contained in the "FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestral Arrangement Album" CD, the Blu-ray album includes two additional songs not in the CD version, for a total of ten songs in high-quality audio. Each piece has a secondary track in 5.0 channel sound as well. On top of that, the Blu-ray includes footage of all 18 songs from the September 23rd FINAL FANTASY XIV ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2017 -Eorzean Symphony- performance.