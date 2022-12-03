Not Available

Eorzean Symphony: FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestral Album Vol.2

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The musical arrangements featuring high quality sound and stirring performances from the second FINAL FANTASY XIV orchestra concert will soon be available on a brand-new album. Fans will be able to enjoy magnificent full-orchestral arrangements of various in-game songs from A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood, performed at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestra Concert 2019 -Eorzean Symphony-. Relive your adventures thus far by enjoying these beautiful orchestral melodies to the heart's content.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images