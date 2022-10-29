Not Available

EPIC JAVA is a visual of the universe and human culture. A searching process of the mysteries of life and everything related to it. A contemplative depiction that will take us into God power. Breaking the boundaries of dimensions and provide an unforgettable space experience. It invites audience to travel into the visual from other's point of views. EPIC JAVA is a non-narrative film flowed with music that will bring you to breathtaking moments that occurred from east to the west of Java, Indonesia. Highlighting the universe based of the movement of the sun through DSLR time-lapses photography and slow motion.