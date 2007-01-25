2007

Epic Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 25th, 2007

Studio

Regency Enterprises

When Edward, Peter, Lucy and Susan each follow their own path, they end up finding themselves at Willy's Chocolate factory. Walking through a wardrobe, they discover the world of Gnarnia, which is ruled by the White Bitch. Meeting up with characters such as Harry Potter and Captain Jack Swallows, the newly reunited family must team up with Aslo, a wise-but-horny lion to stop the white bitch's army

Cast

Kal PennEdward
Adam CampbellPeter
Jennifer CoolidgeWhite Bitch
Jayma MaysLucy
Faune A. ChambersSusan
Crispin GloverWilly

