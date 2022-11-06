Not Available

Epica – Design Your Universe Tour (Tracklist DVD 1) Live at Pinkpop Festival 2011 01. Samadhi 02. Resign To Surrender 03. Unleashed 04. Martyr Of The Free Word 05. Quietus 06. Sancta Terra 07. Tides of Time 08. Blank Infinity 09. Cry For The Moon 10. Consign To Oblivion Live Acoustic at Pinkpop On Stage 2010 01. Tides of Time 02. Solitary Ground 03. Quietus 04. This is the Time Music videos 01. Unleashed 02. This is the Time Epica – Design Your Universe Tour (Tracklist DVD 2) lphia - USA 2010 – 2nd week - Canadian adventures (February 2010) - Sweet California (February 2010) - South American Tour (April 2010) - Summer festivals in Slovenia and Norway (August 2010) - Video Footage from Hilversum, 03.09.2010 - Epica in Russia (September 2010) - 70.000 Tons of Metal (January 2011) - Epica in Latin America (February 2011)