Epica: Hellfest 2015

Not Available

MAIN STAGE 02 SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2015 FROM 19:40 TO 20:40 Ever since EPICA emerged on the scene at the end of 2002, the band has been living in a whirlwind of studio recordings, interviews, screaming fan and intense live performances. EPICA seemed to have found the perfect musical mixture between classical and heavy music. With every new album the Dutch band pushes the boundaries by reinventing their distinctive style, and nothing seems to stop them on their rise to the top. From Simone Simons' angelic opera vocals to Mark Jansen's death grunts and the classical composition playing alongside the rocking riffs and great drumming, it’s all top-notch.