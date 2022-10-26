Not Available

Epidemic

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Det Danske Filminstitut

The second of Trier's films known collectively as the Europa trilogy. The other two films in the trilogy are The Element of Crime (1984) and Europa (1991). Co-written by Niels Vørsel, the film focuses on the screenwriting process. Vørsel and von Trier play themselves, coming up with a last-minute script for a producer. This story is intercut with scenes from the film they write, in which von Trier plays a renegade doctor trying to cure a modern-day epidemic. In an ironic twist, the doctor discovers that he himself has been spreading the virus.

Cast

Lars von TrierHimself / Dr. Mesmer
Niels VørselHimself
Udo KierHimself
Ole Ernst
Colin Gilder

View Full Cast >

Images