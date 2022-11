Not Available

A deadly virus of unknown origin has decimated Moscow. Sergey, along with his girlfriend and their autistic son are joined by his exwife, their son and several fellows to escape the quarantine zone lest they suffer a slow and painful death. Somewhere far away, on a desert island in Karelia, there is a cabin- their only chance to start all over again. But the journey will not be an easy one as the deadly virus and interpersonal conflict threaten to pull the group apart.