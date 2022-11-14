Not Available

Through a series of intricately composed long takes, Epilepsy exposes the robotic state of students today through the eyes of a young boy. For him, going to school simply means a continuous dose of discipline and punishment from all sides. His education simply means taking what he's given, and any dissent or deviation from the norm is discouraged with force. Even when a girl begins to inspire change in him, will he be able to face a strange, new world that is so different from the one he knows?