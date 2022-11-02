Episode 6 - The Ghost Front (December 1944 - March 1945)

Not Available

It's 1945, and The War goes into its concluding crescendo. The Germans launch a major surprise offensive in the Ardennes which becomes known as the Battle of the Bulge; the battle develops into the bloodiest of the war for the Americans. The siege of Bastogne. Combat stress reaction during the war. The Santo Tomas internment camp is liberated following the Battle of Manila. The Marines assault Iwo Jima. The controversial air war against Japanese and German cities towards the end of the war. The final invasion of Germany and Gen. Patton's attempts to rescue his son-in-law from a German prison camp behind the German lines. There are also insights into the role of medics in combat, pinups and American POWs in Japan. But still, there are the newspaper reports of new setbacks and losses, and the endless and unendurable telegrams bearing the bad news from the War Department.