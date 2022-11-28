Not Available

Marta, Luc and Charlotte, aged twenty-five to thirty-years old, have a lot to share in the city of Paris: friendships, demands and refusals. Ideas grow in the occupied university departments. THE EPISODES - SPRING 2018 is so singular in its approach to existence and so sovereign in the way it establishes its own language that all attempts at defining, assigning a genre or a previously identified aspect of film, are doomed to failure. All we have to do is open up the dictionary: after all, that was Ponge’s reaction when confronting the unknown. « Episode. A work’s division including several parts, each forming a self-sufficient whole. A more or less striking moment in a lifetime. A set of actions, of events forming a whole and making up a striking moment in history or time. »