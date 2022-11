Not Available

The story takes place in the distant future, when the planet has been de-faced and human civilization is in its darkest throes. The government is on a crusade to destroy the old culture, to destroy all books, edifices, artifacts, and even persons connected to it. Religions die, one by one. Races of people are rendered extinct through genocide. In the midst of this bloodshed, a savior leading a secret society of seven bodyguards enters.