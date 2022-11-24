Equal Tense

Not Available

In Paris it was Latvian dancer and publicist Aia Bertran who together with her husband – American artist, philosopher and dancer Raymond Duncan formed alternative education centre Akademia Paris on beginning of 20th century. The centre was know for its special reference to Ancient Greek philosophy, which promotes healthy living and hight ethics. Centre’s most known figure was Isidora Duncan - sister of Raymond which is known for her big influence on contemporary dance movements. Akademia was also known as a shelter for political and social refugees, as well as all sorts of imigrants like Aia herself.