One of the layers of this piece consists of an image of a Sufi like spinning dancer in a white lab coat. This out-take from an earlier film, Phonogramme, had somehow become splattered with a kind of mould that formed small flower like shapes in the frame. It is combined with a loop of hand-painted film which deteriorates slowly each time the loop repeats. The accidental misspelling of the title was retained as a piece of word play.