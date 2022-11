Not Available

More than 30 million years ago, volcanic activity began to transform the rainforests of East Africa into what would become the savannah, where herbivore species now feed off its plentiful grasslands -- and attract plenty of predators in the process. This installment of "Equator" chronicles the lives of the savannah's diverse mix of species, and how they adapt to the unpredictable and ever-evolving conditions presented in Equatorial Africa.