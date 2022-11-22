Equator: Power of an Ocean

Not Available

Equator is an epic production capturing every detail in High Definition that takes viewers on a 25, 000 mile odyssey chasing the sun to some of the most extreme and diverse locations on the planet. The equator is not only the line that divides the Earth in two, but it's also a line of life and a powerful force of nature where the pace of evolution quickens. Power of the Ocean The Galapagos Islands and Palmyra Island, though separated by half an ocean, were both shaped by the power of the equator. Great ocean currents, set in motion by the force of the equatorial sun, affect the destiny of animals living in both places.