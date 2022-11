Not Available

A Metal-rock production from Xystus together with the Utrecht Student orchestra. Over 4000 people witnessed this spectacular event that took place in 2008 from 3 - 6 july in Vredenburg Leidse Rijn, Utrecht, the Netherlands: Equilibrio live! responses were overwhlemong and thanks to this live DVD (and CD), you get part of the expierence. 130+ people were involved in making this project and we'd like to thank everyone for their incrredible support.