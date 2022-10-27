1977

Equus

  • Drama

Release Date

October 15th, 1977

Studio

United Artists

A psychiatrist, Martin Dysart, investigates the savage blinding of six horses with a metal spike in a stable in Hampshire, England. The atrocity was committed by an unassuming seventeen-year-old stable boy named Alan Strang, the only son of an opinionated but inwardly-timid father and a genteel, religious mother. As Dysart exposes the truths behind the boy's demons, he finds himself face-to-face with his own.

Cast

Richard BurtonMartin Dysart
Peter FirthAlan Strang
Joan PlowrightDora Strang
Harry AndrewsHarry Dalton
Colin BlakelyFrank Strang
Eileen AtkinsHesther Saloman

Images

