Not Available

Érase una vez, Verónica

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dezenove Som e Imagem

A finely tuned, emotionally raw portrait of a woman’s conflicted entry into adulthood, Once Upon a Time Veronica is a thoroughly modern anti–fairy tale. Director Marcelo Gomes shows a rare ability to get under the skin — and cut close to the bone — of his emotionally vulnerable but resilient main character. Anchored by a tour de force performance from the fearless Hermila Guedes, this sensual, psychologically complex character study charts the personal and professional growth of one young woman in Recife.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images