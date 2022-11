Not Available

In the bizarre totalitarian world ruled by the Misner Corporation, anyone who commits a "violation" -- such as laughing too loudly -- will suffer the consequences. But hope for a new world may lie in the hands of lowly employee Finnegan Wright (Fionn Napier Quinlan). Banished to the underworld, Finnegan finds a new home among the "system dropouts," one of whom tries to convince him to kill Misner in this satiric futuristic fantasy.