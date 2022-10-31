Not Available

In this hour, MSNBC goes inside the world of Bryon Widner, a former skinhead "pit bull", as he undergoes painful treatments to remove the physical representation of the hate he had exhibited to the world for more than half his life. Erasing Hate is produced by Bill Brummel Productions. MSNBC broadcast a forty-four-minute television version of the film in 2011. A feature-length film version, approximately ninety minutes, is available for theatrical, international broadcast, streaming and educational distribution.