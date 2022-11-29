Erasure: Innocents

Not Available

nnocents, released in 1989 and recorded at the NEC Arena, Birmingham on 15 November 1988, is the second concert video released by British synthpop duo Erasure. It was recorded in the latter stages of the band's tour of their third studio album "The Innocents". Unlike the studio album, the definite article ("The") is omitted from the video title. Originally only available on VHS, the video features 14 songs recorded at the concert, including performances of tracks from "Wonderland", "The Circus" and the "Crackers International" EP. Only 4 of the included tracks are songs from "The Innocents". The concert was shot at the Birmingham NEC, parts of which were first broadcast 12 December 1988[1] as part of a special BBC television documentary.