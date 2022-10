Not Available

This film tells a journalist named Kirana (Nadine Chandrawinata) assigned to cover the Indigenous Party Erau in Tenggarong. While doing reporting in Tenggarong, Kirana acquainted with a local kid named Reza (Denny Sumargo). Indirectly, Kirana began to fall in love with Reza. But the love story between them opposition from the mother Reza (Jajang C. Noer). This resulted in the mother did everything possible to expel Kirana of his village.