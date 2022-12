Not Available

Two cheerful guys live an ordinary life: they study, go for a walk, try to get a job and find the perfect girl of their dreams... well, or just a girl. But everything changes when friends Erchim and Kim accidentally find themselves driving someone else's luxury car. What to do: immediately return the car to the owner or first drive a little?.. Street, lights, night city, clubs, girls ... ahead of the weekend, it's only Friday! Let's go for a ride? What special thing can happen?!