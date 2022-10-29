Not Available

Erdos Rider

Three stories and about love, fate, misunderstanding, desire and birthplace linked together by ingenious details. From the plains of in Mongolia to a hotel room in Beijing and back. A beautiful fiction debut by the maker of the award-winning The Land. Time and the impossibility of reconstructing the past form the themes that bring together the three stories in Erdos Rider - just as previously in Wang Haolin’s 2009 film The Land (at that time the director used the name He Jia). Truth is hidden among the interwoven stories, a voice tells us at the start of the film. Or maybe there is no truth in the world. © iffr.com

