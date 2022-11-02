Erendira the Untamable

Not Available

ERENDIRA IKIKUNARI is a beautifully shot action film that recreates the 16th century legend of Erendira, a young Purepecha woman who became an icon of bravery during the destruction of indigenous Mexico by the Spanish conquistadors. When the Spanish arrive, they take advantage of the discord and conflict among the Mexican natives, reaping the benefits of a region divided. Erendira, a young Purepecha women on verge of marriage, refuses to allow her land to be destroyed and stands up to the social conventions prohibiting women to participate in battle. In the face of the invasion, she steals and learns to ride a horse against the Spanish, winning the respect of her tribal leaders. Along her amazing journey, she becomes a symbol of strength and resistance within her culture. This feature length film was shot entirely in the original Purepecha language.