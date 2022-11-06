Not Available

Eric Clapton and his band toured Europe by train in 1978, and a documentary called "Eric Clapton and his Rolling Hotel" was filmed, but never released. Clapton put his band in a three-carriage train, originally at the disposal of Hermann Goering during the Nazi years in Germany, and traveled from town to town on the continent, from one concert to the next. It was an easy way to transport and house the band and equipment, and it offered ample opportunity for interviews, groups interactions, and filming. Clapton talks about his music and his works and peaks the viewers interest with stories about musicians like Hendrix and George Harrison. The interviews are supplemented with performances by Muddy waters, Elton John and George Harrison, as well as Clapton and his band. Tracks featured are Cocaine, Further On Up The Road, Lay Down Sally, Tulsa Time, Worried Life Blues, Early in the Morning, Badge, Wonderful Tonight, Key to the Highway, Double Trouble, Crossroads and Layla.