Eric Clapton & Friends in Concert

In Concert: A Benefit for the Crossroads Centre at Antigua is a live concert film featuring performances by the British rock musician Eric Clapton and invited friends, such as David Sanborn, Sheryl Crow, Mary J. Blige and Bob Dylan.[citation needed] The DVD and VHS releases hit the market on 26 October 1999 under license of Warner Bros. Records. The concert tickets revenue was donated to the Crossroads Centre Foundation. It was the first Crossroads Guitar Festival, although titled differently at the time.[1] The release reached various national charts and sold more than 225,000 copies worldwide.