Eric Clapton Live at Budokan, Tokyo

Eric Clapton recorded live at the Budokan in Tokyo, December 4th 2001; performing his best tracks and tracks from his then most recent release "Reptile". Track list: (1) Key to the Highway, (2) Reptile, (3) Got You on My Mind, (4) Tears in Heaven, (5) Layla (acoustic), (6) Bell Bottom Blues, (7) Change the World, (8) River of Tears, (9) Goin' Down Slow, (10) She's Gone, (11) I Want a Little Girl, (12) Badge, (13) I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man, (14) Five Long Years, (15) Cocaine, (16) Wonderful Tonight, (17) Layla (electric), (18) Sunshine of Your Love, (19) Over the Rainbow.