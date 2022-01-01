Not Available

Eric Clapton Live at Budokan, Tokyo

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Eric Clapton recorded live at the Budokan in Tokyo, December 4th 2001; performing his best tracks and tracks from his then most recent release "Reptile". Track list: (1) Key to the Highway, (2) Reptile, (3) Got You on My Mind, (4) Tears in Heaven, (5) Layla (acoustic), (6) Bell Bottom Blues, (7) Change the World, (8) River of Tears, (9) Goin' Down Slow, (10) She's Gone, (11) I Want a Little Girl, (12) Badge, (13) I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man, (14) Five Long Years, (15) Cocaine, (16) Wonderful Tonight, (17) Layla (electric), (18) Sunshine of Your Love, (19) Over the Rainbow.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images