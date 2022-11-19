Eric Clapton: Live At Budokan, Tokyo, Japan

Not Available

Eric Clapton is widely considered one of the greatest blues guitarists of all time. He played with The Yardbirds, a seminal 60s blues-rock band that would go on to become Led Zeppelin, before recording an album that is known as one of the greatest blues-rock albums ever made, with John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers. He went on to form three supergroups in quick succession This DVD contains his live performance at Budokan, Tokyo (Japan) Feb. 25th 2009. 01. Tell The Truth 02. Key To The Highway 03. Hoochie Coochie Man 04. I Shot The Sheriff 05. Isn't It A Pity 06. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad 07. Drifitn' 08. Travelin' Alone 09. That's Alright 10. Motherless Child 11. Running On Faith 12. Motherless Children 13. Little Queen Of Spades 14. Everything's Gonna Be Alright 15. Wonderful Tonight 16. Layla 17. Cocaine 18. Crossroads