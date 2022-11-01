Eric Clapton - Live at Montreux 1986

Not Available

Founded in 1967, the Montreux Jaxx Festival has established itslef as one of the ost prestigious annual music events in the world. The extraordinary list of artists who have played there is drawn from across the musical spectrum and from around the world. Now, with the consent of the festival and the artists, Eagle Vision is making these concerts available on DVD for the first time. Eric Clapton has appeared at the Montreux Festival on a number of occasions both in his own right and as a guest of other performers. In his concert from 1986 he is very much the star as, with the more than capable backing of Phil Collins on drums, Nathan East on bass and Greg Phillinganes on keyboards, he turns in great performances on many of his best know tracks including: "Layla", "White Room", "I Shot the Sheriff", "Sunshine Of Your Love", "Behind The Mask" and more.