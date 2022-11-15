Eric Clapton Live At The Royal Albert Hall - Slowhand At 70

Not Available

2015 was a year of landmark events for Eric Clapton. He turned 70 in March and then in May he performed his 200th concert at London's famous Royal Albert Hall fifty years after his first performance there with The Yardbirds. Clapton's 7 night run at the venue was acclaimed by the critics and adored by the fans. The set list blended vintage blues tracks and Eric Clapton classics from across his astonishing career. Clapton has become synonymous with the Royal Albert Hall and this concert is the perfect combination of artist and venue creating a truly magical night for Eric Clapton fans everywhere.