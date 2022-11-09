Not Available

Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego

Live In San Diego With Special Guest JJ Cale Track List 01. Tell The Truth 02. Key To The Highway 03. Got To Get Better In A Little While 04. Anyday 05. Anyway The Wind Blows - with JJ Cale 06. After Midnight - with JJ Cale 07. Who Am I Telling You? - with JJ Cale 08. Don't Cry Sister - with JJ Cale 09. Cocaine - with JJ Cale 10. Motherless Children 11. Little Queen Of Spades 12. Further On Up The Road 13. Wonderful Tonight 14. Layla 15. Crossroads (encore) - with Robert Cray Extras - EC and JJ rehearsing for the concert: 01. Anyway The Wind Blows 02. Who Am I Telling You?

