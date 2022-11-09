Eric Clapton: Live in San Diego

Not Available

Live In San Diego With Special Guest JJ Cale Track List 01. Tell The Truth 02. Key To The Highway 03. Got To Get Better In A Little While 04. Anyday 05. Anyway The Wind Blows - with JJ Cale 06. After Midnight - with JJ Cale 07. Who Am I Telling You? - with JJ Cale 08. Don't Cry Sister - with JJ Cale 09. Cocaine - with JJ Cale 10. Motherless Children 11. Little Queen Of Spades 12. Further On Up The Road 13. Wonderful Tonight 14. Layla 15. Crossroads (encore) - with Robert Cray Extras - EC and JJ rehearsing for the concert: 01. Anyway The Wind Blows 02. Who Am I Telling You?