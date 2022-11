Not Available

Eric Clapton discusses who has influenced him throughout his career, with clips of performances by Howlin' Wolf, Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, etc. Filmed by director Martin Scorcese, this documentary was broadcast once on PBS stations, but never officially released for reasons which remain unclear. A planned release on home video was slated for early summer 1995, and Warner/Reprise produced a limited number of advance copies to be used for promotion.